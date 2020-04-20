ServiceNow Pledges No Layoffs for 2020

ServiceNow is committing to protect the jobs of its 11,000-plus global workforce through 2020 despite the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also expects to keep hiring for new jobs worldwide this year. In addition, ServiceNow expects to continue to protect the jobs and salaries of several hundred support staff and contractors who are not working while ServiceNow’s offices remain closed.

“We want our employees focused on supporting our customers, not worried about their own jobs,” said Bill McDermott, CEO, ServiceNow. “We are committed to no layoffs for 2020. We are continuing to hire worldwide.”

“We are grateful to be in this position,” said McDermott. “Keeping our company strong means we can help our customers succeed. Supporting our customers, we can help get the U.S. and global economy working again. More than ever, companies see that creating great workflow-designed experiences help protect revenue and growth, provide business continuity and drive productivity. These are the priorities for every company now. We are all in this together.”

ServiceNow has continued to hire and onboard new employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The company expects to create and fill more than 1,000 new jobs in the U.S., and more worldwide, by the end of 2020. Additionally, this summer the company will welcome approximately 360 college interns from around the world to work across its business. As a digital workflow company, ServiceNow has been able to quickly pivot to a digital internship program, maintaining the ability to provide college interns valuable career experience, even if employees continue to operate in a work-from-home environment. ServiceNow’s employees worldwide have been working from home since mid-March and expect to continue to do so until 1st June.

Additionally, ServiceNow, along with Accenture, Lincoln Financial Group, and Verizon, has announced People+Work Connect, a collaborative online employer-to employer initiative that will bring together companies with workforces laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19 with those in urgent need of workers. More than 800 ServiceNow jobs will be posted through this collaborative effort. At no charge for employers to join and participate, the initiative is intended to help shorten the complex, lengthy cycle of finding new employment.

Helping customers respond to COVID-19

ServiceNow is continuing to work aggressively to support its customers during this challenging time, including helping local, state and federal agencies better manage and coordinate emergency response efforts by utilizing ServiceNow’s digital workflow platform technology and no-charge COVID-19 emergency response applications.

Washington State’s Department of Health, a ServiceNow customer, initially created the Emergency Response Operations app on the Now Platform to manage their own response to COVID-19. Working with ServiceNow, the Department of Health has made the app available to all government entities at no charge.

In addition to the State of Washington’s Emergency Response Operations app, ServiceNow recently developed and introduced three, no-charge community apps: Emergency Outreach App, Emergency Self Report App and Emergency Exposure Management app. These community apps are part of a broader Customer Care Plan launched by ServiceNow in March to support its customers as they focus on maintaining business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We deeply believe that technology should be in the service of people, and right now that means our responsibility is to help flatten the curve and aid other global organisations in continuing their own valuable work, employment and growth of their workforces,” McDermott said. “ServiceNow is committed to relentless innovation and protecting and creating jobs, to help us all emerge from this pandemic as a stronger community.”