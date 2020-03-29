Shetty Confident NMC’s New Leadership Will Anchor It Safely

B.R. Shetty, founder and former chairman of NMC Health, has said new chairman Faisal Belhoul is a seasoned investor in the health and education sector and will lead the group from the front.

In an exclusive chat with Khaleej Times on Saturday, Shetty said NMC would be in safer and able hands under the leadership of Belhoul.

"I have no doubt that the future of NMC Health, which I had founded decades ago, will be safer and brighter in the hands of such a successful and pragmatic entrepreneur like Faisal, who has an excellent track record of accomplishments," he said.

Shetty said he is confident that NMC Health, the UAE's pioneering private-sector healthcare initiative and a homegrown global brand, will be able to tide over the current crisis with Belhoul at its helm.

"I have also advised some of the senior staff members of NMC, who had been in touch with me, to stay put and extend their full support to the new chairman to ensure that NMC tide over the critical phase and retain its status as a regional healthcare icon," Shetty said.