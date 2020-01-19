Shop Smart: 5 Hacks to Make the Most of Dubai Shopping Festival

As the world's biggest shopping festival winds down in Dubai, shoppers have one final chance to glam up before it's too late. If you've been postponing travel plans to visit the Emirate, the Dubai Shopping Festival season is probably a good place to start.

Held annually during the coolest months of the year, the Dubai Shopping Festival has plenty of options ranging from big discounts (25% - 75%) to outdoor and indoor activities that cater to visitors day and night.

Of course, shop 'till you drop is not always an option if you're living in the real world and have a budget. This guide to navigating the DSF will help you snag great deals on expensive global brands, but also to save on your trip in general and free up more room in your shopping budget.

1. Flight and Stay

Experience the #Dubai Shopping Festival and get an extra 10kg baggage allowance on your return flight! For more information, call us on 0124 416 3030. pic.twitter.com/BPfE78arqg — Traveasy (@TraveasyIN) January 3, 2020

Hotels and airlines usually offer exceptional discounts for tourists during the DSF season, and the longer your stay in the country, the greater your accommodation discount will be.

Additionally, for people who choose to travel on Emirates Airlines during 2020, DSF is offering an extra 10kg in baggage allowance for return flights, so even your choice of airline can affect how much shopping you can do.

2. Right Place at the Right Time

Dubai is packed with shopping centers, each offering a special variety of stores and discount rates, so make sure you survey the malls where you can find all your favorite shops. Take your time to research online for information about each mall as each one will have different offers that appeal to different shoppers. Find the ones that cater to your specific shopping needs.

Also, don't forget to check their sale dates and rates ahead of time so you don't miss out on the best deals.

3. The Dubai Pass and Vouchers Are a Must!

What can you do with 500 AED FREE SHOPPING VOUCHER??



Get a free shopping voucher when you book our Dubai Shopping Festival package for a discounted price of N210,258 instead of N230,258.



Call 01-7001280 to book any of our deals. Offer valid till 9PM today (29th November) pic.twitter.com/pe6Ak3xdDn — WONTRA (@wontratravels) November 29, 2019

Don't shy away from using vouchers and coupons that will help you get the bang for your buck. Dubai offers its own options of passes which grant you entry to many attractions around the city besides giving you the chance to win additional discounts and other gifts.

Many shops award their regular customers with extra coupons so they can buy more products exclusively during the festival.

4. Download the Festival Smartphone App

#CONTESTALERT

Win a gift voucher from Centrepoint worth AED 300!

Do you like to save money while you shop?



1. RT with a “YES” if you love shopping in #Dubai.

2. FOLLOW OYO IG @oyouae#OYO #LivingTheGoodLife #DSF #DSF2020 #DubaiShoppingFestival pic.twitter.com/j5vkd4EWug — OYO UAE (@OYOUAE) January 18, 2020

In addition to social media pages, using the mobile application launched by the shopping festival organizers will help you keep track of the different sales and events that are taking place throughout the season.

Also, many stores use their own social media pages to announce flash discounts and post promotion codes that can be useful for saving extra money - and give you an edge over other shoppers.

5. Don't Miss out on Daily Events While You're Shopping

.DubaiCulture to host the first season of #AlShindaghaDays from January 9-18. The event will celebrate Emirati culture and coincides with the 25th edition of the ongoing #Dubai Shopping Festival. DSFsocial pic.twitter.com/rJIgamXQqs — Dubai | دبي (@DubaiTrends) January 2, 2020

While the festival is greatly focused on shopping, promotions, and sales, it still offers a variety of events that you can attend day and night to explore the city and the culture. If you think of your shopping trip as an investment, consider this added value.

From musical concerts and firework shows, to international cultural pavilions at the Global Village, visitors can attend all sorts of entertainment events, mostly free of charge.