Shops Close, Others Comply as Saudi Implements Saudization for These 12 Sectors

Some 48 hours after the decision of Ministry of Labor and Social Development (MLSD) to Saudize 12 retail activities, it was noticed the some shops closed down while others complied with the decision.



Many shops displayed signs for rent. A majority of shops selling eyeglasses and watches have closed down.



Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani, a Saudi salesman of electrical and electronic items shop, said is working in two shifts on a SR6,500 salary.



He Saudis who prove themselves can earn up to SR10,000.

Muhammad Al-Blushi, another Saudi salesman in the same field, said he has been working in this sector for the past eight months.



Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, another Saudi salesman, complained that he cannot leave his two expatriate colleagues alone in the shop because the ministry’s inspectors would fine him SR20,000.



At the same time, he cannot leave the shop closed for two to three hours.



Economist Abdulaziz Sharoofna said that Saudization of such occupations is a necessary step to create more job opportunities for Saudi young men and women.



The 12 work areas where 70% Saudization is mandatory are: watch shops, optical stores, medical equipment stores, electrical and electronics shops, outlets selling car spare parts, building material shops, outlets selling all types of carpets, automobile and mobile phone shops, shops selling home furniture and ready-made office material, sales outlets of ready-made garments, children clothes and men’s supplies, household utensils shops and pastry shops.