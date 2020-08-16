Should IQ Tests Be Included in the Hiring Process?

As competition for every position gets more challenging, the process through which hiring committees try to screen applications and filter potential candidates gets more and more complicated. There is more filtering involved to come up with the best ways to help employers find the best possible matches for available vacancies.

For hiring employees, the single best predictor of job performance is IQ (GMA), and the best combinations of selection procedures are IQ test plus integrity test and IQ test plus structured interview. Graphology is no better than choosing at random. https://t.co/VCVoNfIPTp pic.twitter.com/GzRAw3wWdI — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) October 6, 2018

Traditionally, applicants would send a summary of their qualifications within the job application so they make the first contact point with employers, trying to impress them using their best milestones in terms of education, past or current professional experiences, in addition to skills they have mastered and that would be a great asset within the context of the position they are applying for.

However, as the number of applicants grows wider in most cases, individuals working in human resources try to come up with innovative and useful tools that help them examine applications so they find the most skilled and qualified candidates.

Besides careful screenings of CVs or resumes, job interviews continue to be a major part of the hiring process, as they show candidates' inter-personal skills through questions that try to explore how accurate their written resumes reflect their actual knowledge of the field they hope to work in. They try to examine their reactions towards different scenarios they might face in the workplace, in addition to understanding their aspirations and goals to see if they match those of the institution they could potentially join.

Yet, workplace changes such as developments on the nature of tasks required on a daily basis and the constant need for smart people, who can adapt to different alterations and have a high aptitude for learning new skills; suggest that individuals on hiring committees need to utilize new tools to examine these tendencies in prospective employees.

Nowadays, companies interested in hiring people with the best skills are starting to introduce a number of tests that help assess applicants' potential. The choice of tests varies widely depending on each vacancy needs, but only one type of tests seems to be interesting for everyone; IQ tests.

Please do this, teens who watch Stefan Molyneux. Please. Please show up at your job interview with a printout of your IQ test results. This is a really good idea. We adults have been hiding it from you because it's so good and normal. pic.twitter.com/fNE2PpkCJo — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) May 21, 2018

Intelligence quotient tests are usually standardized ones that examine individuals' mental abilities and try to predict their abilities to process quantitative and qualitative data and consequently their capacity to handle different situations.

Thanks to their comprehensive approach and fast results, IQ tests tend to provide employers with helpful information regarding applicants' cognitive abilities, to help them filter candidates. It is significant, however, that HR executives keep balancing the value of tests' scores with signs of intelligence and understanding of professional roles that can be traced during 'in-person' interviews. Another very important complement to IQ would be EQ tests that measure soft skills and social intelligence when dealing with colleagues, subordinates and managers in the work place. A subject for another article.