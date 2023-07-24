Significant drop in daily active users for Threads, Twitter's alternative, by approximately 70%

ALBAWABA - According to marketing intelligence company Sensor Tower, the total number of daily active users for the Threads app, Twitter's alternative, has plummeted by about 70% from its peak on July 7th.

Data from Sensor Tower reveals that the total number of daily active users declined from 44 million to 13 million on July 7th.

Moreover, the average time spent by users on the platform decreased drastically from 19 minutes to just 4 minutes per day.

This decline comes after the platform, which is owned by Meta, announced that the total number of users had reached 100 million in less than a week after its launch, setting a historical record.

How did Twitter perform?

In comparison, Twitter's total number of daily active users reached approximately 200 million, as per Sensor Tower data.

The average time spent by users on Twitter daily was 30 minutes.

While the operation of both applications is quite similar, Threads lacks some of the features available on Twitter, such as desktop access and searching for topics rather than just users.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta officials acknowledged the expected decrease in usage and revealed plans to introduce new features to retain users on the Threads app.