Simple steps to recover deleted photos on Facebook

ALBAWABA - Facebook users who mistakenly deleted their photos can easily recover them with a few simple steps.

Many Facebook users recently complained that the platform's underlying system mysteriously deleted photos from their profiles. Some users believed the photos might have been organized into folders or uploaded through their smartphones, while others experienced a gradual disappearance of their photos before they vanished entirely from their profiles.

Technology experts advise following these steps to recover deleted photos from Facebook:

Go to Settings: To recover any deleted photos from Facebook, the user needs to click on the Settings panel in the top right corner of the screen. Various options, including Messages, Friends, Dating, and more, will be displayed.

Find Memories: When opening the Settings panel, scroll down until you find the "Memories" option, represented by a clock icon. Once there, the user will see a list of their memories, including any photos shared previously, allowing them to save the photos again to their smartphones.

Web Version: Another method to recover deleted photos from Facebook is by logging into the web version on the website Facebook.com. Then, open the tab for "Settings & Privacy" and click on "Your Facebook Information." Facebook will offer the user the option to download their personal information to the chosen destination, enabling the recovery of any previously deleted photos once the required details are filled.