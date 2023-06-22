Singapore Airlines crowned best airline in the world for 5th time

ALBAWABA - When it comes to aviation experiences of the highest levels of luxury and opulence, Singapore Airlines has long been ahead of the game.

Now, for the fifth time in the 23-year history of the "Skytrax" awards for global airlines, Singapore Airlines has been crowned the Best Airline in the World in this year's edition of these prestigious awards. The winners were announced at a ceremony held on June 20th at the Air and Space Museum during the Paris Air Show, just weeks after Singapore's national airline was ranked fifth globally by the Airline Ratings, an aviation safety and product rating agency.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, stated that Singapore Airlines achieved "excellent results in many award categories, with the standout being the First Class cabin as the best in the world."

Skytrax, a UK-based airline rating company, conducted independent surveys funded by themselves based on customer opinions of over 325 airlines worldwide between September 2022 and May 2023 to determine the winners. Meanwhile, Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, credited his team's hard work for the victory, as they made "numerous sacrifices to ensure the recovery of Singapore Airlines" from the damage caused to the aviation sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. Qatar Airways, the previous seven-time winner of the Airline of the Year award, secured the second position this year, followed by All Nippon Airways (ANA) in third place, Emirates in fourth, and Japan Airlines in fifth.

Qatar Airways excelled in the Business Class category, winning awards for the Best Business Class in the World, Best Business Class Seat in the World, Best Business Class Lounge in the World (The Al Mourjan Lounge at Hamad International Airport), Best Business Class Dining, and Best Airline in the Middle East. All Nippon Airways received the Cleanest Airline in the World award for the third consecutive year, meeting the highest cleanliness standards, in addition to winning the Best Airport Services in the World award.

Kuwait Airways, which recently introduced a complimentary chauffeur service for First and Business Class passengers, won the award for Best Improved Airline in the World. "AirAsia" was named the Best Low-Cost Airline in the World, a title it has won annually since 2010.

Scott Air won the award for Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline in the World, while "Volotea," a Spanish airline, was named the Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe.

Here is the list of the best airlines in the world for 2023, according to Skytrax: