Smart Devices: The Hidden Spies You Would Want To Stop!

We are living in a time where new innovations are born at every corner. From new smartphones and apps to smart devices, the world is rapidly moving towards interactive and autonomous technologies everyday. And whether we like to admit it or not, the majority of us are guilty of spending too much time using them. While that is not a crime, it does entail some consequences most of us are either unaware of or simply decided to overlook. Because with smart devices comes the risk of losing our privacy.

Technology can make our life easier and more convenient, however, it is still important to shed light on its downside. Many of the devices we use, such as our smartphones or smart home appliances, are all connected together and with so much of your data being shared among devices comes data vulnerability. For instance, smart gadgets such as Alexa and Google Home record what you are saying long after they have done what you asked. In fact, it is reported that such devices are used as a way to learn more about customers and know what to sell them.

It is instrumental to mention that the more permissions you give to certain applications on your smart devices, the more you are at risk of having your privacy breached. After all, this is how targeted ads work. Your device hears or sees what you are talking about or looking for and starts to show you relevant things. The point is, the more advanced the technologies become, the more they can hear and decipher what we say. But is there a way to stop our smart devices from spying on us?