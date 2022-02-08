Social Media Trends 2022: Design the Perfect Marketing Plan

As businesses set their marketing plans for the year, it is time once again to acknowledge the significant role played by social media in promoting any service and any product in this time and age.

No one can deny the enormous difference that social media can make in introducing any business to the public. The highly popular platforms of communication are now one of the major means to connect people with any given brand.

If you take a look at reports of profit generated by any business over the last few years, you can see how figures are tightly related to how much they invest in social media marketing.

Social Media Marketing plays a crucial role in helping Hotel businesses maximize bookings and revenue. It is the primary way those in the hospitality industry can reach out to potential guests, conveying their unique selling proposition and brand values. pic.twitter.com/GkUp5jGwpp — Guest Trends (@GuestTrends) February 2, 2022

Social media does not only inform consumers of the products or services provided by a certain company. It also creates a community of people with growing loyalty towards the brand.

Moreover, social media marketing has introduced new strategies for every emerging platform to reach wider audiences with a variety of interests. For example, most businesses have been maintaining their presence on TikTok for the past two years, in an effort to reach the young GenZ generation and cater to their interests.

This is why keeping marketing executives with the latest social media trends for every year has become a crucial part of setting annual plans.

Social Media Trends 2022

Here are 10 tips that can help marketing teams craft winning plans to maximize their profit using social media throughout the year, according to Talkwalker.

1. TikTok Taking Over

The report expects increasing popularity for the video-sharing application TikTok, saying it will be more important than any other platform, which means that a TikTok account for any competitive brand will soon be a must.

TikTok, according to the report, is the first non-Facebook app to score 3 billion downloads all over the world.

2. Advertising

Talkwalker also predicted a greater role for social media paid ad campaigns during 2022, citing the "cookie-less" future of the online world, as internet browsers prepare to phase out cookie tracking by 2023.

According to the report's findings, about 49% of internet users say they’re likely to buy brands they see

advertised when browsing.

3. Social Shopping

Experts also predict significant growth for shopping features on social media platforms, that it will "simplify" shopping experiences and encourage more people to try e-commerce in 2022.

The report also expects internet influencers to maintain their major role in promoting and marketing different products and services, after citing 69% of marketers plan to disburse more money on Instagram influencers than any other market this year.

4. Consumer-Oriented Online Content

It is no secret that the COVID19 pandemic has accelerated internet usage around the world.

In 2021, an increase of over half a billion people in terms of internet users was recorded (14%), meaning that brands will now focus more than ever on producing content based on the trends that appeal to consumers online.

5. Multi-channel Online Presence is Now Essential

The report notes that online people are no longer loyal to one platform only, as more and more people are now using a variety of social media channels to stay in touch with the world.

An example highlighted by the report explains that 64.5% of internet users receive breaking news from, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram instead of traditional media.

This results in more picky and aware consumers, meaning that brands need to put more effort into providing factual and accurate information to consumers based on their interests, using every possible channel.

This also means that consumers are less tolerant towards brands that could spread misinformation or misleading reports.

6. More Complex Approach to Influencers

Since internet influencers are no longer a "new phenomenon", 2022 will witness the need for more complex and more relatable content.

Brands are now required to put more effort into spotting the right names out of a huge pool of influencers, to hire the ones who represent their brand, vision, and culture properly. They also should take the tendencies of their target audience into consideration while looking for influencers who identify with the targeted consumer the most.

As an example, the report shed light on the collaboration between the French fashion Louis Vuitton and the Korean K-pop band BTS promoting the brand's 2021 collection in Seoul.

7. The Social Component

One of the trends that are expected to keep growing in 2021 is related to consumers' expectations of their favorite brands to be a connection rather than a provider of service or product.

The report advises marketers of focusing on including social elements in their campaigns, to make sure consumers click and engage with them.

8. Metaverses

We have only heard of the Metaverse for a few months now, when Facebook was rebranded as Meta in October 2021. Yet, most of us realize that we have been living in some kind of a metaverse for a few years now.

Throughout 2022, brands are expected to start introducing a variety of elements that make them part of the non-physical world, which many of us will be exploring soon, if not fully inhabiting in the next few years.

As a start, brands can experiment with new elements as simple as AR and VR experiences.

The report cited the Gucci Garden experience on Roblox as an example of a successful attempt into involving the Metaverse in marketing.

9. Brand Inclusivity

With references to Corporate Social Responsibility which started gaining popularity in 2020, the report reminds marketing teams that showing commitment to social interests and conversations is still key in 2022.

Brands are now encouraged to cater carefully to what consumers care about and not only address it, but to effectively show commitment to it in their business culture.

10. Community's Loyalty and Engagement

The report concludes with yet another reminder of the power posed by online communities, one that can be built by brands, especially in the post-pandemic age where consumers crave connection and building new groups based on interests. By now, brands should be aware of this as they craft their marketing plans.

Using social media platforms to build communities that are both loyal and engaged should now be amongst marketers' priorities for 2022.