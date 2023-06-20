SoftBank CEO ‘heavy user’ of ChatGPT

ALBAWABA – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SoftBank, Masayoshi Son, said Tuesday that he is a “heavy user” of Artificial Intelligence (AI) language module ChatGPT, according to Reuters.

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot from the Mirosoft-backed startup company OpenAI.

"I am chatting with ChatGPT everyday - I am a heavy user," Son told shareholders of the group's telecoms subsidiary.

Son also said he is speaking "almost every day" with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who made high-profile visits to Tokyo this year.

Son has long contended that AI is the driving force behind his investing activity. But he is now having to deal with fluctuating investment portfolios, such as office-sharing firm WeWork, and weakness in valuations of the high-growth startups he favours, Reuters reported.

A pedestrian walks past signage outside the building where the SoftBank Group headquarters is located in Tokyo on February 8, 2022 – Source: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP

SoftBank will hold its annual general assembly meeting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the market is looking to learn more about Son's investment outlook as interest in AI drives capital expenditure worldwide, as reported by Reuters.