Software update coming for Samsung S23 series

ALBAWABA - Samsung boasted of its Galaxy S23 series for its camera performance, but it turned out that software updates are needed to fix some issues.

Earlier this month, Samsung released a new update to solve most issues related to noise, focus behavior, and video recording in certain situations.

Samsung S23 Ultra big camera update coming: this is the problem it will fix https://t.co/3DSx7Vd2aL — Lappy Phone (@lappyphone) April 14, 2023

But even that update didn’t solve every problem related to camera performance, according to Sam Mobile, a leading source for Samsung news.

Now, it is reported that Samsung will solve some of Galaxy S23’s remaining camera issues, including the HDR abnormal contour, with the next software update.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted that HDR-related camera issues found on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be solved with the next update.

Exclusive: Good news, Samsung S23 Ultra will address HDR abnormal contour issues in the next firmware update. pic.twitter.com/EhQs4biFXM — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2023

Since the South Korean firm releases monthly updates for its high-end phones, "we expect this bug-fixing update to be released in May as a part of the May 2023 security update," Sam Mobile reported.