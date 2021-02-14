SOMO Reiterates it is Sole Entity Allowed to Export Iraqi Crude Oil

“SOMO wishes to clarify to public opinion and those interested in the petroleum matters that SOMO is the sole and exclusive entity that is legally authorized to export Iraqi crude oil and its petroleum products,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

The company affirmed that Iraqi fuel oil product is being exported from the floating tanks exclusively (POLA & EVGENIA I) located at the Iraqi Territorial waters - anchorage area through the southern port.

“However, the announcement of the sale of fuel oil shipments by other parties as Iraqi-origin shipments is illegal, and these parties have to take full legal responsibility to be punished under Iraqi law, as these shipments are smuggled,” said the statement.

SOMO denied announcing the sale of a fuel oil shipment through the northern ports (Turkish territory), pledging to take all legal measures against any party involved in dealing with the shipments.