Sony Delays PlayStation 5 Reveal Event

Sony has postponed a PlayStation 5 reveal event set for this Thursday.

"We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4," said the company said on Twitter Monday.

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

The delay came amid protests across the US after George Floyd, 46, died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Despite curfews in major US cities, demonstrators took to the streets for a seventh day of protests Monday.