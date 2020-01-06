South Korea Becomes the Eighth Country in the World to Offer Universal High-Speed Internet

South Korea has started offering super high-speed Internet services for the entire country that will allow universal, convenient access to online data, the government said on Sunday.

"High-speed Internet has been designated as a universal service that everyone is entitled to receive no matter where they are," the Ministry of Science and ICT said.

The ministry said the country's top fixed-line operator, KT Corp, has been tasked with providing the infrastructure in places that have not benefited from coverage in the past.

The move makes the country the eighth in the world to offer universal high-speed Internet to all citizens, but the transmission speed of 100Mbps is the fastest by far.

The US, Spain, Switzerland, Finland, Malta, Croatia and Sweden have all introduced universal service, although the average speed stands at 10Mbps for the US with many others only at 1-2Mbps.