South Korea, Japan, Amongst 8 Countries That US Granted Iran Sanctions Waivers

The U.S. government has agreed to let eight countries, including close allies South Korea and Japan, as well as India, keep buying Iranian oil after it reimposes sanctions on Tehran next week, Bloomberg cited a U.S. official as saying.

Iran's biggest oil customers — all in Asia — have been seeking sanctions waivers to allow them to continue buying some of its oil.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that South Korea and Japan had received waivers along with India, which relies heavily on Iranian supplies.

A list of all countries getting waivers was expected to be released officially on Monday, Bloomberg said.

A Chinese official told Reuters that discussions with the U.S. government about waivers were ongoing and that a result was expected over the next couple of days, Reuters reported.

"We think Trump will agree to China importing some volumes, similar to the treatment that India and South Korea receive," Clayton Allen of Height Securities said in a note on Friday.

"The U.S. may use waivers to slow-walk implementation, but these will not apply indefinitely," Allen said.