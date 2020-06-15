  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. South Korean Automakers Grapple with Lower Demand

South Korean Automakers Grapple with Lower Demand

Published June 15th, 2020 - 06:00 GMT
South Korean Automakers Grapple with Lower Demand
Vehicle sales plunged 36 percent last month from a year earlier to 423,000 units. (Shutterstock)
Automakers in South Korea are grappling with a decline in output and lower demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, industry sources said Sunday, with some of them seeking to cut costs and secure cash via asset sales.
 

Auto output in the country reached 1.33 million in the first five months of the year, the lowest since 2009 when the comparable figure was 1.21 million, according to the data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), South Korean News Agency (Yonhap).

For one, GM Korea logged the lowest production of 136,000 units in the January-May period since 2005, and SsangYong Motor Co. suffered a 38 percent on-year drop in its production to 38,200 units in the first five months of the year, the data showed.

In May alone, Hyundai Motor Co. and four other automakers produced a combined 230,000 units, the lowest for May in 21 years.

Vehicle sales plunged 36 percent last month from a year earlier to 423,000 units.

US: Nissan Auto Plants to Remain Closed Till Late April
Ford, Volkswagen to Finalize $4 Billion Self-Driving Cars Deal with Argo AI

Via SyndiGate.info


Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2020

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...