  3. SpaceX to Create A Billboard That Shows Ads in The Sky!

Areej Salem

Published August 12th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
The CubeSat is scheduled to be launched in early 2022.
Highlights
You can can buy pixels on the satellite's screen with dogecoin.

Geometric Energy Corporation, a Canadian tech startup firm has struck a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to jointly launch a satellite, dubbed as CubeSat, that will beam ads into space!

Nasa Chooses Elon Musk's SpaceX for Jupiter Moon Mission

The CubeSat is scheduled to be launched in early 2022. According to Business Insider, anyone can buy adverts using Dogecoin, Musk's favorite cryptocurrency. "There might be companies which want to depict their logo ... or it might end up being a bit more personal and artistic," Samuel Reid, CEO, and co-founder of GEC told Business Insider. "Maybe Coca-Cola and Pepsi will fight over their logo and reclaim over each other."

Although brands would love this new concept, people might not be as enthusiastic.

Some have gone to Twitter to express their worries that this huge ad satellite will ruin the sky for them. 

Some even wanted to start no ads in space petition.

But this guy took it to a whole new level 😂😂

There were people who asked genuine existential questions 👽

It's worth mentioning that these adverts won't be visible from the ground, but rather photographed using a high-tech selfie stick and will be live-streamed on YouTube or Twitch.

What's your intake on that? Would you like to see ads shooting at you from the sky?

