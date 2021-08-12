SpaceX to Create A Billboard That Shows Ads in The Sky!

Geometric Energy Corporation, a Canadian tech startup firm has struck a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to jointly launch a satellite, dubbed as CubeSat, that will beam ads into space!

The satellite will have a huge display screen and ad space is bid on using cryptocurrency. Launching in 2022 pic.twitter.com/ioan7dPfr9 — Latest in space (@latestinspace) August 9, 2021

The CubeSat is scheduled to be launched in early 2022. According to Business Insider, anyone can buy adverts using Dogecoin, Musk's favorite cryptocurrency. "There might be companies which want to depict their logo ... or it might end up being a bit more personal and artistic," Samuel Reid, CEO, and co-founder of GEC told Business Insider. "Maybe Coca-Cola and Pepsi will fight over their logo and reclaim over each other."

Although brands would love this new concept, people might not be as enthusiastic.

Some have gone to Twitter to express their worries that this huge ad satellite will ruin the sky for them.

Explain to me like I’m five why we need ads in space????? Imagine stargazing on a beautiful evening with your partner, drinking wine and looking into each other’s eyes. You’re about to show her Orion’s Belt and then bam “NEW UNBELIEVABLE AROMAT CHEESE” blasted in the sky. https://t.co/tPJZm3VmIq — Ready for revolution ⚔️ (@Nomalanga_luthz) August 10, 2021 Some even wanted to start no ads in space petition. Some even wanted to start nopetition.

Can we like sign an international treaty for no ads in space? https://t.co/QBjhtEM2as — Matthew Robinson (@robinsonishyde) August 10, 2021

But this guy took it to a whole new level 😂😂

There were people who asked genuine existential questions 👽

ads in space??? for who? the aliens??? https://t.co/6LxIBfapMU — britt⁷ (@sellachich) August 10, 2021

It's worth mentioning that these adverts won't be visible from the ground, but rather photographed using a high-tech selfie stick and will be live-streamed on YouTube or Twitch.



What's your intake on that? Would you like to see ads shooting at you from the sky?