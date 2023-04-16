  1. Home
  3. SpaceX gears up for Starship rocket launch Monday

ALBAWABA - SpaceX is gearing up for launching Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket system ever, for the first time as soon as Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued Elon Musk's company with a license to put its Starship through its paces, saying it met all safety and environmental requirements, Sky News reported.

Starship is set to blast off for its debut orbital test from Brownsville, Texas, on Monday.

"Sitting atop a huge Super Heavy booster for a combined height of 120m, Starship is the world's biggest and most powerful rocket system," according to Sky News. it said the starship was first unveiled in 2019.

"Once up and running, it will be used for taking satellites into orbit - and SpaceX founder Musk has said it will eventually carry astronauts to the moon and even Mars," the British television news channel said.

Musk said any launch this week only has a 50 percent chance of success, but thinks there's an 80 percent chance of reaching orbit by the end of the year.

