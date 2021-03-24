SpaceX Plans To Launch 60 More Starlink Broadband Communications Satellites

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to launch 60 more of the company's Starlink broadband communications satellites before dawn Wednesday from Florida.



Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 4:28 a.m. EDT from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The weather is expected to be nearly ideal for this 23rd Starlink mission, according to a Space Force forecast.

"Only scattered low-level clouds are expected as the moisture is only beginning to make its way back across the region," the forecast said.

There's no room for delays on a Starlink launch because the company targets a specific orbit. SpaceX already has launched 1,000 Starlink spacecraft as it sells ground-based receiver antennas and subscription service at $99 per month.

If delayed for technical issues or weather, the company has a backup plan to launch at 4:06 a.m. EDT Thursday.

The Falcon 9 first-stage rocket booster for the mission has be launched five times, including on three Starlink missions.

SpaceX will attempt to recover the booster again on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean. The company set a record March 14 by flying one booster for the ninth time.