Special Saudi visa for investors

ALBAWABA – Saudi Arabia announced launching a special Saudi visa, an electronic business visa, for ‘Visiting Investors’, Arabian Business reported Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment, launched the new visa to facilitate the foreign investor’s trip to Saudi Arabia.

Visiting investors may apply electronically and the visa will be issued instantly and sent to their emails.

According to the ministry, the beneficiaries of the service in the first phase will be investors who are citizens of a specific group of countries. The visa service will be made available to citizens of other countries in the next phase.

What the country groups are is yet to be disclosed.

The ministry noted that the new visa service contributes to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 that targets the Kingdom to be a leading investment power with attractive competitiveness.