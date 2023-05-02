Sporadic clashes in Sudan despite 72-hours truce

ALBAWABA - Sporadic clashes broke out in the Sudanese capital Khartoum between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, despite agreeing on a new 72-hour truce that appears to be relatively calm rather than complete.

Omdurman city, east-central Sudan, witnessed sporadic artillery shelling, on Tuesday, while fighter jets flew near the area, day and night, non-stop. At the same time, some areas of Khartoum, such as the vicinity of the airport, has been witnessing clashes since early morning.

More than 100,000 people have fled Sudan since heavy fighting broke out between rival forces on 15 April, the UN has said. https://t.co/hbI1IWvGLJ — BBC South (@BBCSouthNews) May 2, 2023

The ongoing clashes are taking place despite a new 72-hour truce agreed upon by the army and the Rapid Support Forces, the warring parties, with international mediation. While the two sides blamed each other on what is going.

In the midst of the non-stop clashes, the country is also witnessing massive evacuation waves of foreign nationals by many Western and Arab countries.

On Monday, Khartoum also witnessed air raids, explosions and bursts of fire. While warplanes resumed flying in Khartoum North.

The fighting in Sudan could have consequences that extend beyond its borders.

https://t.co/cJAYkOC9N3 — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) May 2, 2023

In addition, loud explosions were heard, and columns of smoke rose in different areas of the Sudanese capital.

The fighting in Sudan, which began on Apr.15, has left more than 500 dead and about 5,000 wounded, according to recent statistics from the Sudanese Ministry of Health, in a toll that is likely to be higher.

Sudan's Army and its rival paramilitary said they will extend a humanitarian cease-fire a further 72 hours following international pressure to allow the safe passage of civilians and aidhttps://t.co/1afxXlRq7U — The Hindu (@the_hindu) April 30, 2023

In addition, the United Nations considered that "the humanitarian situation is approaching the point of no return." For his part, the High Commissioner for Refugees also warned that "more than 800,000 people" may flee Sudan.

Since the outbreak of the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, thousands of civilians have left Khartoum, towards safer states. Thousands, went to neighboring countries, including Egypt, Chad, Ethiopia, South Sudan and others.

However, at the same time, the Associated Press reported that both parties, the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces agreed to send representatives to the negotiations.

The negotiations are expected to be focusing on reaching a permanent ceasefire monitored locally and internationally.