Sri Lanka to Invest $10 Million in Bahrain’s Renewable Energy Sector

Sri Lankan to Invest $10 Million in Bahrain’s Renewable Energy Sector. (Shutterstock)

Sri Lanka’s leading solar energy provider JLanka Technologies plans to invest $10 million in Bahrain’s renewable energy sector over the next five years.

The company sees the investment leading to the creation of 50 direct jobs and more than 250 indirect jobs in the kingdom.

The launch of its Bahrain operation marks its international foray, which is driven by an interest in tapping the Middle East markets with focus on renewables, energy management, consulting and training, research and product development.

JLanka International has been commissioned by Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Unit under the supervision of Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Dr Abdulhussain Mirza, to conduct a training programme to educate and certify solar photo-voltaic (PV) contractors and consultants as well as train personnel on grid connection standards.

It has also been appointed as lead consultant on a project to install solar PV systems on more than 500 government owned buildings in Bahrain including schools and hospitals.

This comes on the back of Bapco awarding Green Innova, under the consortium formed with JLanka, an operation and maintenance contract for a 5MW solar plant installed at the University of Bahrain and at various Bapco sites.

JLanka has a 40-member team of scientists, engineers and technicians, as part of 400+ staff, dedicated to research and development and, as a result, has developed its own fast electric vehicles charger, smart meters and power optimisation devices.

The company has hailed the Bahrain government’s clear commitment to renewable energy enablement, which was key to the kingdom being chosen as the international launch location.

JLanka International chief business development officer Magdy Elnemr said: “As a technology driven company, we are delighted to expand our operations and Bahrain was an ideal choice for our first overseas investment.”

According to him, “the opportunity to tap into a young, motivated and highly-skilled workforce is of paramount importance for any new industry, with the sharing of knowledge with the local workforce crucial to the success of JLanka’s investment”.

The Economic Development Board has been showcasing Bahrain as a gateway for any company to access the rest of the GCC, an opportunity worth more than $1.5 trillion.

The investment promotion agency’s managing director Dr Simon Galpin said the kingdom being chosen as JLanka’s first port of call for international expansion was a testament to the conditions that exist here for the solar power industry.

“It is not just the government’s focus and commitment through the National Renewable Energy Action Plans, but also our highly skilled workforce and unparalleled national support for innovative technology,” he added.

Dr Galpin feels JLanka’s next generation technology has the potential to increase the efficiency and the financial feasibility of renewable energy projects in Bahrain.