Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, transition to new generation

ALBAWABA - The much-anticipated sequel to "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen," a financially successful game created by Respawn Entertainment in 2019, is titled "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor."

It's simple to understand why Fallen Order was popular; using powers to combat the Emperor's evil agents, while slicing enemies with a lightsaber. That is always entertaining.

The story was set five years after the events of the 2005 movie "Revenge of the Sith," Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan, who tells his story in "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."

Kestis was attempting to keep his past and Force skills hidden from the inquisitorial, which is still on the hunt for any remaining Jedi from Palpatine's Order 66.

His journey brings him to a variety of worlds, introduces new characters and also includes characters from past Star Wars stories.

The timeline of "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," which takes place five years after the events of Fallen Order, is nearly comparable to the sixth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi television series, which was released on Disney Plus in May 2022.

That recounts the tale of Jedi, who escaped the Imperial Trial. The Third Sister is the primary antagonist of Obi-Wan Kenobi, whereas the Second Sister of the Inquisition first pursue Kestis. So watching the show again would be a good idea.

When it comes to gameplay, players may generally expect the same cycles that made Fallen Order a major success. Players should expect exploration, collection tasks, environmental puzzle-solving to advance the plot and melee combat against all of Jedi's abilities with a lightsaber and the Force.

There are also plenty of customization choices.

In Jedi: Survivor, Cal will have additional Force powers such as a more potent Force push, the capacity to halt blaster fire in midair similar to Kylo Ren in "The Force Awakens," and the capacity to seize adversaries and make them fight for you.

Also, Kestis will now carry a blaster, adding another layer to combat.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set for release on April 28 for PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X/S.

It will sell for $69.99

Written by Albawaba trainee Jawad al-Madani.