Starbucks to issue new decor rules after brush with LGBTQ+ strike

ALBAWABA – Starbucks announced Sunday that the company will issue centralized guidelines for in-store décor after a worker union threatened a strike in the United States (US) in protest of managers allegedly banning Pride-themed décor.

"We intend to issue clearer centralized guidelines... for in-store visual displays and decorations that will continue to represent inclusivity and our brand," Starbucks North America President Sara Trilling said in the memo, as reported by Reuters.

More than 3,000 workers in more than 150 Starbucks stores in the US will walk off the job, the union said on Friday.

The union, representing the coffee chain's baristas, alleged that managers at dozens of Starbucks stores prevented employees from putting up Pride Month flags and decorations, or removed them, according to Reuters. But the coffee giant disputed these allegations.

Starbucks also filed two complaints against Workers United with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Monday. The company claimed that the union made misleading claims on the company's in-store decoration guidelines and gender-affirming care benefits, as per Reuters.

NLRB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.