Startup of the Week: Crowd Analyzer - The First Arabic Media Monitoring Platform

I think we can all agree on the fact that in order for any brand to make it today in the extremely competitive saturated markets, is for it to listen carefully and analyze all the conversations happening around it and its competitors. Whether the brand wants to improve its products/services, step up its marketing game, and/or penetrate a new market, the answer would probably be hidden in the bubbly conversations happening in the online sphere. And in the MENA region it seems that Crowd Analyzer was the first to realize that.

Artificial intelligence is the new thing that cannot be ignored. Here are few tips on how machine learning will serve your brand ! #StayintheKnow #SocialMediaTips #EmbraceAgility pic.twitter.com/vXbmZUmOzE — Crowd Analyzer (@Crowd_Analyzer) June 21, 2021

While there were several social media monitoring and listening tools available in the year 2013, there were none that were Arabic-focused. Ahmed Saad and Bahaa Galal saw this as an opportunity and launched the world’s first Arabic-focused online monitoring tool with accurate English monitoring capabilities as well, Crowd Analyzer. Based in Dubai with a technical kitchen in Egypt, Crowd Analyzer has been taking the lead in the applications of AI and Machine Learning towards Natural Language Processing in the MENA region.

The pioneer platform is not only specialized in listening and analyzing the conversation happening on the different social media platforms, but it also monitors those happening in forums, news websites and blogs. In addition, it provides offline media monitoring where it analyzes over 680 newspapers, periodic magazines and publications in the GCC, Levant, and North Africa.

In December 2016, Crowd Analyzer managed to raise $490K in Pre Seed funding. Fast forward to July 2018 and after proving its effectiveness and success, the thriving startup bagged $1.1 million in Seed funding. And in less than a year, the unique platform announced raising $3.5 million in Series A funding in November 2019. This was enough to make its name shine in Forbes’ Middle East’s 50 Most-Funded Startups list.

To crown its growing success, in 2020 Crowd Analyzer acquired TaskSpotting, a Dubai-based activation platform.