Startup of the Week: Hekouky - Empowering the Masses With Legal Knowledge in Egypt

There’s an Arabic proverb that says: “The law doesn’t protect the fools”, and it’s fair to say that the majority of the masses are ignorants when it comes to the laws, rules and their own rights. Therefore, Mayy Abdel Bary and Hala Riad decided to change this narrative in Egypt and make the law accessible to everyone through their flourishing startup; Hekouky (which means “my rights” in Arabic).

Why Was Hekouky Founded

Founded in 2020, Hekouky started as an online platform that aims to answer people’s legal questions by professional lawyers. The main purpose was not just to answer the questions, but to raise awareness among the public and empower them with the knowledge they need in order to proceed with their lives, whether it’s on a personal or professional level.

“It was very clear to me from a very young age that the law is a tool that either makes you the most vulnerable person to problems, or it empowers you.” Hala Riad, co-founder of Hekouky.

It’s worth mentioning that Hekouky provides the lawyers the opportunity to promote themselves and their services through their platform. Through Hekouky, lawyers in Egypt can reinforce their reputation, and connect with their clients seamlessly.

Today, Hekouky offers more than just answers to users. People in Egypt can now directly register their companies via Hekouky, and their trademark. All of these services are available and accessible online through Hekouky’s website.

Hekouky’s Achievements

Although the thriving startup didn’t celebrate its second birthday yet, it has already been incubated by Mint by EgyBank and Cairo Angels in Spring 2021, and was among the 12 startups selected for ‘Google for Startups Accelerator Middle East and North Africa’, a three-month digital accelerator programme for Seed to Series A technology startups based in the region.

شكراً جوجل، فريق حقوقي متحمس و مستعد علي المرحلة الجديدة بدعمكم



Thank you @GoogleArabia @Google our team is excited and ready for this next phase https://t.co/VAxHi2pus1 — hekouky (@hekouky) July 14, 2021

With noble startups like Hekouky paving its way in our region, we can safely say that justice is finally being served ‍⚖️.