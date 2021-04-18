Startup of the Week: How a Tote Bag Can Transform Women's Lives

In case you’re not familiar with the term “social business,” then we’re here to enlighten you and shed the light on one of the promising social businesses in the region, Teenah.org.

A social business is a business that has been created and designed to address a social problem. It seeks to maximize profits while maximizing benefits to society and the environment. And this is exactly what our startup of the week is all about.



Teenah.org was founded in 2016 by two ambitious ladies, Agnes Aistleitner and Raneem Meqbel, in Irbid, Jordan to help empower the Syrian refugees and Jordanian women who are talented yet deprived access to the work market.

Since mid-2017, Teenah has built a highly motivated and innovative team of Syrian refugees and Jordanian women ,whose lives exceptionally improved through both a sustainable and impactful business model.

These thriving women use their hidden talents and fingertips to create eco-friendly, resistant, high-quality cotton tote bags that can be customized upon the client’s request and preferences.

The success and noble mission of Teenah.org has attracted supporters on a local, regional and international level. For example, UNICEF in Jordan, has supported the social startup by providing economical resources to help create more jobs. In addition, the thriving social manufacturer received support for the Jordanian accelerator, Shamal Start, that provided facilities for operating purposes, as well as mentorship as a business accelerator.

We had a very productive meeting with Agnes Aistleitner, cofounder of @teenah_org a Jordanian-Austrian social manufacturing entreprise that managed to utilise the talents of both Jordanian women and Syrian female refugees. Pleased that @EUinJordan contributed to their success pic.twitter.com/A2qeNtdIIi — Andrea Matteo Fontana 🇪🇺🇦🇪 (@AndreaFontanaEU) June 12, 2019

In 2020, while a lot of businesses were hurdled because of the pandemic, Teenah.org managed to transform this crisis into an opportunity and created its custom-printed and washable face mask.

It’s worth mentioning that Teenah.org caters to companies and brands and creates customized goods for them, and works with organizations on projects that promote environmental goals and empower women.



During these holy days, people tend to be more giving and more supportive. Therefore, we’d like you to show some support and love to this social flourishing business that puts empowering the less privileged women at its heart.