Steps to Help You Find Out If Your Smartphone Is 5G-Enabled, Android & iOS

5G has been the trendy term in the telecommunications world for at least the last 3 years.

However, many are still unaware what this new technology is all about, and how are the services provided by it different from those offered by its predecessors.

In this article, we will provide you with a brief simple explanation of the telecommunications' fifth-generation technology, and we'll share with you the steps you can follow in order for you to know whether your smartphone (Android or iOS) supports it.

What is the 5G technology?

In the telecommunications' sphere, it is the fifth-generation of cellular networks. And as you'll notice in the video below, it is up to 20 times faster than the 4G technology while Ericsson claims that it is even up to 100 times faster.

This new promising technology is supposed to transform our lives from different perspectives and revolutionize several industries.

Now that you know how effective and efficient this new technology is, you might want to know whether your smartphone supports it or not.

Below are 5 steps you can follow to know whether your Android phone supports the new technology:

Tap on the Settings option. Select 'Wi-Fi and Network' option. Click on 'SIM and Network' option. Under the list of 'Preferred Network' type, all technologies will appear on the screen. If your Android smartphone supports 5G, it will be listed as 2G/3G/4G/5G.

Source: Shutterstock

And here are the steps you need to follow to check if your iPhone supports it: