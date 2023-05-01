Pew: Unequal household tasks among US couples

ALBAWABA - A study by the Pew Research Center revealed that although women generate income equal to men, their household tasks lack balance because women do more domestic work.

The study analyzed three sources of data, namely the American Time Use Survey, the American Community Survey, and a national survey conducted in January 2022.

The three found that even when women earn as much as their male partners, they spend more time on household and childcare duties, while men have more leisure time.

The Pew Research Center also found that in 29 percent of marriages, men and women earned the same income, and in 55 percent of marriages, men were the primary or sole breadwinners.

But even in cases where women were the primary earners, men still spent more time on leisure activities than women did.

The study asserted that there is a need for a more equal division of household tasks between partners, regardless of income.