Sudan to Generate Electricity From Renewables

Sudanese renewable energy experts called for the establishment of an institution responsible for producing alternative energies.





They also requested accelerating the enactment of legislation to disrupt electricity companies’ monopolization for electricity production and distribution and allowing the private sector to invest in renewable energies and incorporate them in the national electricity grid.

Sudanese Chambers of Industries Association has launched an initiative to generate electricity for domestic, industrial and productive consumption, covering up to “3,000 homes” and small industries by benefiting from the solar energy.

Energy expert Dr. Ahmed Hassan acknowledged the huge gap between the country's electricity production and consumption, affirming that citizens with a sustainable electricity supply account for only 10 percent of the 40 million- population.

He estimated the Sudanese per capita consumption of electricity at about 104 kilowatts per year, placing it at the bottom of the list of countries that consume electricity, according to global rankings.

Hassan stressed the importance of striking a balance between the consumption in cities and rural areas and the proper use of renewable resources to reach solutions that balance between consumption of the residential and productive sectors.

“The impact of weak energy is visible in the residential sector, and its effect worsens in the productive sectors,” he explained.

He also described the legislation and laws related to the alternative energy sector as “retarded” while encouraging resources to use alternative energy are available.

He considered it a challenge to face the government, taking into consideration that the successive political regimes “were not serious in solving energy problems.”

Hassan urged the ministry concerned (Ministry of Energy and Mining) to accelerate the radical solutions to the energy crisis and get out of the crisis caused by weak electricity production in the country.