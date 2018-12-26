Sudan Turns Down Aid in Exchange for Cutting Relations With Qatar, Turkey

The authorities rejected the offer, saying accepting the aid would be an unforgivable immoral act and departure from its principles. (Shutterstock)

Sudan has rejected an offer from a country offering material assistance to help it overcome the current crisis in exchange for severing relations with Qatar and Turkey, according to media reports.

“A state offered to provide fuel and flour to help Sudan get out of the current crisis in exchange for severing relations with Qatar, Turkey, Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood,” Mohamed Mustafa al Dau, head of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Sudanese parliament and deputy head of Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party, was quoted as saying in Sudan Today.

He said the authorities rejected the offer, saying accepting the aid would be an unforgivable immoral act and departure from its principles.

A Sudanese source also confirmed to Al Jazeera Net that the Sudanese leadership rejected the offer, saying it was not acceptable under any circumstances.

The source said Qatar stood by Sudan and its people in times of distress, noting that Doha exerted great effort to resolve the conflict in the Darfur region and development of affected areas.

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on Saturday telephoned Sudanese President Omar al Bashir .

During the phone call, Sudanese President Omar al Bashir briefed the Amir on the latest developments in Sudan.

The Amir affirmed Qatar’s support for Sudan and its readiness to offer help to overcome these conditions, reiterating his keenness on Sudan’s security and stability.

The Sudanese president thanked the Amir for his keenness and concern.