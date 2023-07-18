What do you know about Surat, diamond trading hub in India?

ALBAWABA - Surat, a city in the Gujarat state of India, often overshadowed by Antwerp as a diamond trading hub, is now emerging as a prominent gem capital with the inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse.

This colossal 15-story complex, sprawling over 35 acres of land, serves as a comprehensive hub for over 65,000 diamond professionals, encompassing cutters, polishers, and traders. Boasting a groundbreaking design of nine interconnected rectangular structures, the bourse surpasses the Pentagon in size, providing more than 7.1 million square feet of floor space.

After four years of construction, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to welcome its first occupants in November, with an official inauguration later in the year by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The architectural marvel, captured in exclusive photos shared with CNN, reveals its grandeur, featuring marble floors, light-filled atriums, and over 4,700 office spaces that double as workshops for diamond cutting and polishing. Additionally, the development houses 131 elevators and offers dining, retail, wellness, and conference facilities for workers, creating a holistic environment.

Mahesh Gadhavi, the CEO of the project, emphasizes that the Surat Diamond Bourse will alleviate the need for thousands of professionals to commute to Mumbai for business, providing a better option for the industry. The building was meticulously planned by Morphogenesis, an Indian architecture firm, through an international design competition. Its democratic design, resembling an airport terminal, ensures equal accessibility to amenities and facilities for both small and large businesses. The nine courtyards within the complex serve as informal meeting places, resembling traditional bazaars where human-to-human transactions often occur in the diamond trade.

The Surat Diamond Bourse not only embodies architectural grandeur but also embraces sustainability. Morphogenesis's design prioritizes energy efficiency, striving for a "platinum" rating from the Indian Green Building Council. By incorporating natural ventilation and radiant cooling systems, the building reduces energy consumption by up to 50%. The flared shape of the central spine facilitates wind circulation, while chilled water beneath the floors minimizes indoor temperatures. Solar energy powers common areas, reflecting the architects' commitment to environmentally friendly design.

Beyond its significance as a diamond trading hub, the Surat Diamond Bourse serves as a catalyst for Surat's ambitious urban redevelopment plans. Dubbed "Dream City," the proposed smart city project spanning 1,730 acres aims to transform the region. As an anchor tenant, the diamond bourse contributes to the growth and development of the area. Morphogenesis is also exploring potential projects in the vicinity, including a convention center, as part of the city's sustainable transformation.

the Surat Diamond Bourse represents the remarkable rise of Surat as a global gem trading destination. Its monumental architecture, sustainable design, and inclusive layout position it as an icon within the industry while driving the city's future urban development.