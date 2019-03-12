Survey: Bahrain Remains Best Country for Expats
Bahrain Remains Best Country for Expats. (Shutterstock)
The Secretary General of the Bahrain Federation of Expatriate Associations, Ms Betsy Mathieson, issues a statement endorsing the latest Expat Insider survey which ranked Bahrain as the best country for expats.
The Secretary General noted that the survey reflects the wide praise Bahrain has received across 50 factors in all areas of expat life, including the ease of settling in, working abroad, family life, personal finance, and overall quality of life.
The secretary general highlighted the tremendous progress Bahrain has made since the first survey in 2013, remarking that ranking Bahrain first for two years in a row "represents the benchmark" for how tolerance and coexistence can help drive development.
Read More
New Platform in Bahrain to Create Funding Opportunities for SMEs
Bahrain Expects a Deficit of About $1.88 Billion
The Secretary General emphasised that this international recognition truly reflects Bahrain’s forward-thinking culture and rooted values, and went on to extend her thanks for the friendless and welcoming afforded to the expat community in Bahrain.
The Expat Insider is one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive surveys on life abroad. Over 18,000 expats took part in the last survey. The Kingdom of Bahrain was widely praised for its tolerant culture while also scoring high in all job and career related factors, placing Bahrain as the best place for expats for the second time in a row.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Bahrain beats Australia and Norway as best country for women working abroad: Survey
- Why Oman's economy is ranked first globally for "expat satisfaction"
- Bahrain Is Best for Expats In Middle East and Africa
- Safe haven: Majority of expats believe that their children are safer in the UAE than their home countries according to HSBC Report
- Study, then stay: Kuwait MP wants mandatory testing for expats to remain in country