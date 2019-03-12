Survey: Bahrain Remains Best Country for Expats

Bahrain Remains Best Country for Expats. (Shutterstock)

The Secretary General of the Bahrain Federation of Expatriate Associations, Ms Betsy Mathieson, issues a statement endorsing the latest Expat Insider survey which ranked Bahrain as the best country for expats.

The Secretary General noted that the survey reflects the wide praise Bahrain has received across 50 factors in all areas of expat life, including the ease of settling in, working abroad, family life, personal finance, and overall quality of life.

The secretary general highlighted the tremendous progress Bahrain has made since the first survey in 2013, remarking that ranking Bahrain first for two years in a row "represents the benchmark" for how tolerance and coexistence can help drive development.

The Secretary General emphasised that this international recognition truly reflects Bahrain’s forward-thinking culture and rooted values, and went on to extend her thanks for the friendless and welcoming afforded to the expat community in Bahrain.

The Expat Insider is one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive surveys on life abroad. Over 18,000 expats took part in the last survey. The Kingdom of Bahrain was widely praised for its tolerant culture while also scoring high in all job and career related factors, placing Bahrain as the best place for expats for the second time in a row.