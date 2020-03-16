Survey: London Named World’s Most Popular Destination

London is the world’s most popular destination in the eyes of TripAdvisor users, as travellers raved about its British charm more than any other place on Earth.

The capital scooped top spot in the Popular Destinations category at the Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2020 awards, based on reviews and ratings on the site.

From its iconic attractions such as Big Ben and the Tower of London to the swaggering style of Shoreditch and chic Portobello Road, London’s broad appeal is a hit with travellers.

Take in bucket list landmarks or tuck in at exclusive Michelin-starred restaurants – the secrets of the capital are just waiting to be discovered.

Ipswich emerges

The Suffolk town of Ipswich featured among TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Emerging Destinations, scooping 14th spot.

Based on locations that are regularly being saved on the travel website, it’s the only UK destination to make the prestigious list.

Mixing culture and heritage, Ipswich is surrounded by two areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, has a vibrant waterfront and a thriving arts scene.

Cruise down the River Orwell for an array of scenic views, or explore the 500-year-old Christchurch Mansion, an exquisite Tudor building housing a striking art collection, on your way to finding out more about the quaint Suffolk town.

Edinburgh trends

Scotland’s capital city, Edinburgh, featured among the Top 25 Trending Destinations globally, a set of locations that received the biggest spikes in top reviews and ratings in the last year.

Taking 23rd place, the city is renowned for its heritage, culture and incredible festival calendar, as well as a host of museums and galleries.

Explore the World Heritage Sites of the Old Town and New Town, delve into the past at the imposing Edinburgh Castle and stop off for a taste of fresh Scottish produce.

Named as the world’s leading festival city, it’s a place that celebrates global talent from the worlds of jazz, science, children’s entertainment, art, comedy and more throughout the year.

Top beaches

Britain is also home to two of the world’s Top 25 Beaches, with travellers recognising their glorious white sands and rugged coastlines.

The sands of Luskentyre, on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides, ranked 13th – not only are its clear blue waters great for surfing, it offers phenomenal views out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Home to some of the oldest rock formations in the world in addition to its sandy shores, the Isle of Harris offers an abundance of adventure sports, from mountain biking and wind karting to kayaking and sailing.

Woolacombe Beach, surrounded by the North Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, took 20th place, and is famed for its sweeping golden sands and impressive waves, making it a surfer’s paradise.