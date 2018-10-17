Syria, Jordan Border to Boost Economy and Trade

Tarawneh said in a press statement that the Lower House welcomed an agreement reached with Syria to reopen the border post. (AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Atef Tarawneh Disable alert for Lower House Follow >

Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh said on Tuesday that the opening of the Jaber-Nassib border crossing between Jordan and Syria would promote bilateral economic relations and enhance trade with Europe and Africa.



Tarawneh said in a press statement that the Lower House welcomed an agreement reached with Syria to reopen the border post, stressing that the deal paves the way for stronger relations between the two countries.



The statement also affirmed that both Jordanians and Syrians are bound by strong ties and common interests, and share the same concerns and aspirations.

Read More

New Economic, Trade Relations Between Jordan and Syria

More Than 100,000 Work Permits for Syrians Issued in Jordan



Since the Syrian crisis began, His Majesty King Abdullah II has backed a peaceful solution to spare the Syrian people further bloodshed, safeguard the country's security and stability and protect its national and territorial unity, Tarawneh said.



He also stressed that facilitating transport and trade between the two countries would positively affect their relations and serve joint interests, adding that Jordan deals with the Syrian issue based on the Kingdom's higher national interests and the need to forge strong ties between the Jordanian and Syrian peoples.