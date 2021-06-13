Tabuk Pharma To Sell, Distribute Moderna Vaccine In Saudi Arabia

The Riyadh-based company, a unit of Tadawul-listed Astra Industrial Group (AIG), has signed an exclusive service agreement with Moderna Switzerland, it said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.Tabuk said the value of the deal was difficult to determine "since it is dependent on the level of supply and sales to the market."Tabuk will hold the marketing authorization for the product during the term of the agreement, it said.The scope of the deal includes providing suitable handling of the products for the distribution to wholesalers, hospitals, clinics and others.It also opens up the possibility of Tabuk working with Moderna on other products or new variant vaccines if authorized in the future.Tabuk Pharmaceuticals has a presence in 20 markets and employs over 1,500 employees.