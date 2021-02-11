Telecom Egypt Adopts IBM Hybrid Cloud Solutions

Telecom Egypt (TE), one of the largest integrated telecom operators in Egypt, has turned to IBM and Red Hat to help it develop an open, hybrid cloud strategy that will modernize their operations and accelerate its digital transformation.

Telecom Egypt will adopt IBM Cloud Pak for Automation built on Red Hat OpenShift, to become more efficient, flexible and future-ready to support core operations and enable new digital services.

As part of Telecom Egypt's strategy for growth, the telco is reinventing its infrastructure based on open, hybrid cloud technology to gain more flexible deployment options and drive innovation to meet the needs of its enterprise customers.

By collaborating with IBM, TE implemented IBM Cloud Pak for Automation to infuse AI into TE’s workflows to provide the flexibility to scale automation projects quickly, across any cloud or on-premises environment. Now, TE can more easily modernize existing core systems for faster and more agile operations and reduce maintenance time by automating operational processes in order to provide better customer experience and improve quality of service.

Adel Hamed, Telecom Egypt’s Managing Director and CEO said: “We are very pleased with this cooperation with IBM, the world leader in information technology and our reliable partner over the years, as it affirms our strategy to upgrade our infrastructure and provide premium services to our customers.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic has led organizations to rethink their business processes, and we have, therefore, chosen IBM Cloud Pak for Automation to develop our network performance and provide our customers with reliable services throughout this period in which the demand for telecom networks has doubled,” he added.

Aiming to fulfil their vision and become a regional Cloud hub in Egypt, Telecom Egypt also turned to IBM and its partner ecosystem to deliver the first state-of-the-art data centre with access to all the global submarine cable systems that land in Egypt.

The new data centre will be Telecom Egypt's main platform for the provision of cloud services across the region, aiming to host local and global players by providing modernized business services with the highest levels of availability and technical resiliency.IBM designed, built and provided project management, maintenance and managed services to create a new, highly resilient data centre for Telecom Egypt.

“The telecom industry is transforming as organizations look for new ways to modernize their operations through open, hybrid cloud technologies that enable them to build more resilient businesses and provide agile services to their clients,” said Wael Abdoush, General Manager, IBM Egypt.

“Our work with Telecom Egypt will help speed the next chapter of their hybrid cloud journey with an open and secure cloud architecture that will deliver new value and greater digital advancement for both their core business and customers.”

IBM has recently introduced the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications with 40+ partners, including Nokia and Samsung. The platform is a secure and open, hybrid cloud environment that addresses the unique challenges telcos face as 5G and edge transform the industry.