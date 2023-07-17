Tell me about yourself: mastering challenging job interview question

ALBAWABA - Tell me about yourself is one of the common, deceptive, and challenging questions in job interviews. However, recruiters sometimes ask this question to evaluate the confidence levels of job applicants and to understand their goals and priorities.

According to William Vanderbloemen, the CEO of Vanderbloemen Search Group, in an interview with CNBC MakeIt, when you interview for a job, you are essentially marketing yourself. The best way to do that is by telling the truth.

Throughout his professional career, Vanderbloemen has conducted interviews with over 30,000 job candidates and has authored several books on building a successful career.

He adds that since the "tell me about yourself" question is typically asked at the beginning of the interview, it presents a great opportunity to make a strong first impression on the hiring manager.

Vanderbloemen compares answering this question to an elevator pitch, utilizing a short amount of time to introduce oneself and promote a specific project to a company executive or potential investor.

He believes that it's important to highlight your strengths, relevant past experiences, and the reason for your enthusiasm about the job within a short time frame.

What is the expected answer to this question?

Vanderbloemen states that when he asks this question, he looks for self-awareness in job applicants.

He continues, "Great candidates also show me where their strengths lie... and what type of work energizes them naturally."

It is also important to tailor the answer to this question to align with the specific job you are applying for, focusing on the most relevant skills and experiences.

For example, if you are applying for an HR Manager position, you should explain why you enjoy interacting with people.

Vanderbloemen further explains, "If you can show the interviewer the reasons behind your behavior and how it aligns with the job expectations you're applying for, that will wow them."