Tesla Deliveries Drop Due to Longer Transit Times in International Markets
Tesla delivered 50,900 Model 3s in the quarter, falling short of analysts' estimates of 58,900. (Shutterstock)
Tesla Inc. delivered fewer than expected Model 3 sedans in its first quarter as the electric car maker shifted its sales focus to international markets, where transit times are longer.
Tesla delivered 50,900 Model 3s in the quarter, falling short of analysts' estimates of 58,900, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Read More
Tesla Users' Personal Data Extracted by Researchers
Tesla Rival Lucid Motors Mulls Building Factory in Saudi Arabia
Deliveries of all models fell 31 percent from the fourth quarter to 63,000 vehicles, including 12,100 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Steadily improving contractor payment time reflects gradual turnaround of UAE’s construction sector
- Syrian pharmaceutical industry tanks due to war and sanctions
- Syrian pharmaceutical industry tanks due to war and sanctions
- Syrian pharmaceutical industry tanks due to war and sanctions
- Honeywell’s business aviation forecast sees 8,600 deliveries of new business jets valued at $255 billion through 2026