Tesla model Y becomes the best-selling car in the world

ALBAWABA - According to new data from JATO Dynamics, the Tesla Model Y electric car has now become the best-selling car in the world, surpassing the Toyota Corolla to claim the title. In the first quarter of 2023, the Tesla Model Y sold 267,200 units, surpassing the sales of the Toyota Corolla, which reached 256,400 units.

This confirms Elon Musk's prediction from a few years ago, even before the car's launch, that demand could reach one million units annually.

Tesla achieved this impressive sales milestone despite the Model Y starting at a price of $47,490, while the Toyota Corolla starts at $21,550. This marks the first time in history that an electric car has achieved this feat.

The data collected by JATO Dynamics reveals that Tesla's achievement comes after the Toyota Corolla held the uncontested title of the best-selling car in the world for decades. The Corolla was already a global favorite, with record-breaking sales in every corner of the world, from North America and Europe to Asia. Tesla's success in reaching these numbers marks a significant milestone heralding a new era where electric cars take the lead in global car sales.

It is worth mentioning that Tesla sold approximately 1.3 million electric cars in 2022, representing a 40% increase compared to the previous year, but falling short of the company's own expectations and Wall Street's predictions. The company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, had set a goal of increasing its sales by 50% annually in the long term.