Tesla Stock Registers New Record High, Company Valued at $342 Billion

Electric auto-maker Tesla saw its stock hit a record high on Monday, as shares rose 11.2 percent to close at $1,835.64, leaving the company valued at $342 billion.

The move up came without a clear reason, though one analyst tracking the stock had increased the price target to 1,900, but it follows on a massive increase in valuation for the company, founded by Elon musk, according to Deutsche press agency (dpa).

Last August, the stock was trading at about $226 a share, which means Tesla has soared higher by more than 700 percent in a year.

The company surpassed Toyota in July to become the most valued carmaker in the world and now Tesla is worth more than Detroit's big three auto manufacturers and Toyota combined.

In part, Tesla's big bounce comes as investors expect positive news on its battery technology come September, as well as signs of a market opening in China. The company also announced a stock split.