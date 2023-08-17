Tesla ventures into innovative data centers to cater to growing data demands

ALBAWABA - Tesla is embarking on an innovative endeavor by constructing groundbreaking data centers, as highlighted in a recent job listing on its careers page. As the company delves deeper into the realms of full-self driving, artificial intelligence, and robotics, it's evident that its data requirements are on the rise. This expansion could provide insight into why Tesla is aiming to establish dedicated facilities.

Data centers, physical locations designated for housing vast digital information and critical computing infrastructure, including servers and network equipment, are pivotal to many tech operations.

The job listing from Tesla pertains to a senior engineering program manager position at the brand's Austin headquarters. The responsibilities encompass diverse aspects such as layout design, selection of infrastructure systems and distribution, and taking charge of the comprehensive design and engineering of Tesla's data centers.

Major players in the tech industry, like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, also heavily rely on data centers to support their operations.

Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter (now X) last year, Tesla began utilizing one of NTT Global Data Centers' facilities in Sacramento, previously used by the social media platform, after the lease expired, according to The Information.

Tesla optimizes its systems by gathering data from millions of its electric vehicles traversing streets worldwide. In fact, Tesla has emphasized that its neural network continuously learns with real-time data from its global fleet.

Expanding data collection, however, is raising concerns about data privacy. Between 2019 and 2022, Tesla employees shared videos from customer vehicles on an internal messaging platform, as reported by Reuters. Earlier this year, a whistleblower leaked 100 gigabytes of data, comprising 23,000 files, which was covered by German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe enforces some of the world's most rigorous data protection laws. Should Tesla be found in violation, it could potentially face substantial penalties amounting to billions of dollars.

Moreover, Tesla's need for data centers extends to its virtual power plant and energy storage ventures. Tesla customers can participate in the Emergency Load Reduction Program (ELRP), where their Powerwalls can redirect energy to the grid during emergencies, enabling them to earn compensation.

In light of its evolving technological landscape, Tesla's venture into data centers showcases its commitment to innovation and adaptability in the face of burgeoning data demands.