Tesla's gigafactory shanghai achieves remarkable milestone with One millionth model Y cross-over

ALBAWABA - An image shared by Tesla China has confirmed another significant milestone achieved by Gigafactory Shanghai. According to the electric carmaker, Giga Shanghai has successfully built its one millionth Model Y Cross-Over. This achievement is particularly impressive, considering that the factory itself was only opened in 2019.

At that time, production was focused solely on the Model 3 sedan. It was later necessary to construct and launch Phase 2, which produces the Model Y Cross-Over. Tesla's Model Y production began in early 2021, just around 30 months ago.

While the car production rate has been rapid, the facility has faced multiple challenges over the years. For example, last year, Giga Shanghai's production was halted due to Covid-related restrictions in China. Supply chain issues have also posed headwinds to the facility's operations.

Giga Shanghai Model Y million production line reached!

The Model Y is the fastest production record of one million in the world, with exports covering 9 markets in 4 continents, including UK, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Thailand.@TESLA pic.twitter.com/kZwO7kBcju — WuWa (@bentv_sh) July 12, 2023

Currently, Gigafactory Shanghai serves as a key export hub for Tesla, catering to multiple markets across continents. These markets include the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Asian countries such as Thailand.

Earlier this year, the facility also started supplying Model Y units to Canada. While Tesla has already built several other automobile factories since Giga Shanghai, the facility based in China remains a hallmark of efficiency and productivity.

Today, the factory stands as the company's largest production facility. Despite the impressive numbers achieved, it is important to note that the facility currently produces only two models: the Model 3 and the Model Y.

Over the years, Elon Musk has praised Giga Shanghai during his visits, commending the factory's employees for delivering high-quality vehicles.