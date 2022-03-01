These Are the Companies Taking Stands Against Russia, More Expected to Follow

While Russia is invading Ukraine, the number of international companies exiting Russia has been on the rise.

As Russia faces severe sanctions imposed by western governments, countries closing their airspace to its aircrafts and lock some of its banks out of the SWIFT money messaging system, many multinational companies from different sectors decided that it's too risky to remain operating in Russia not only for financial reasons, but for reputational ones too.

And here are the list of companies who have announced their stand against Russia so far:

1. BP Plc.

London-based oil giant, BP Plc, announced that it will sell its $14 billion (19.75% voting stake) stake in Russian state oil firm Rosneft after facing pressure from the UK government. It is unclear who BP would sell it to.

2. Shell Plc.

The British multinational oil and gas company, Shell Plc., followed BP's lead by announcing on Monday that it will be ending partnerships with Russian state-controlled Gazprom, including the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility and its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

3. Equinor ASA

Norway’s biggest energy company, Equinor ASA, has announced that it will start withdrawing from its joint ventures in Russia, worth about $1.2 billion.

4. Government Pension Fund of Norway

The world's largest sovereign wealth fund said it is freezing Russian assets worth about $2.8 billion and will announce a plan to exit by March 15.

5. Baker McKenzie

The Chicago-headquartered law firm has announced that it will cut off ties with several Russian clients as their way of complying with sanctions. The law firm also said Monday that it was reviewing its operations in Russia.

6. Linklaters

The London-based law firm announced in a statement that it is "reviewing all of the firm’s Russia-related work."

7. McKinsey & Co.

The management consultancy's global managing partner Bob Sternfels condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and declare that the firm will no longer do business with any government entity in Russia. However, the firm won't be closing Moscow's office.

8. Daimler Truck Holding AG

One of leaders among commercial vehicle manufacturers, Daimler Truck Holding AG, said it will stop its business activities in Russia until further notice, and is considering reviewing ties with Russian joint venture partner Kamaz PJSC.

9. Volvo Car AB and Volvo AB

The Swedish vehicle manufacturer announced halting sales and production in Russia.

10. Harley-Davidson Inc.

The American motorcycle manufacturer announced in a statement the suspension of its business in Russia.

11. General Motors Co.

America's largest automobile manufacturer said it was halting shipments to Russia, citing "a number of external factors, including supply chain issues and other matters beyond the company’s control."

On the other side, some companies announced exiting Ukraine and not Russia because of concerns over safety. For example, Coca-Cola's European bottling partner, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company has closed its operations in Ukraine.

12. Maersk

The Danish shipping company and which is considered the the world's largest container shipping line announced suspending deliveries to and from Russia.

"The safety of our people is our number one priority and we have enacted our contingency plans that include stopping production in the Ukraine, closing our plant and asking colleagues in the country to remain at home and follow local guidance," Coca-Cola HBC said in a statement.