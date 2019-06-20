These Are UAE's 10 Most Intimate Brands in the Consumer Goods Industry

The consumer goods industry ranked 10 out of the 15 industries, a considerable drop from its highest rank of 3 in 2018, new research by MBLM has found.





According to the new report, Patchi leads the industry followed by Al Rawabi and Almarai. The top 10 was rounded out by Galaxy, Al Ain, Nido, Kelloggs, London Dairy, Sadia and Americana respectively.

The consumer goods industry shows considerable variances across demographics, resulting in different preferred brands depending on gender, income levels or age.

Patchi ranked highest overall and among high income users, Al Rawabi ranked highest for men, while women were most intimate with Nido.

Kelloggs took the top spot with millennials, while Galaxy was the favorite for consumers aged between 35-64.

Nostalgia (focuses on warm memories of the past) is the dominant industry archetype, suggesting many of the brands have been part of users lives since they were children.

Brand Intimacy is defined as the emotional science that measures the bonds we form with the brands we use and love.

Top Intimate Brands outperform top brands in the S&P and Fortune 500 indices for revenue and profit. Consumers are willing to pay price premiums for Intimate Brands and less willing to live without them, according to the report.

MBLM leverages the yearly study to help client brands create, sustain and measure ultimate brand relationships.

"The consumer goods category has dropped considerably in this year's study." said William Shintani, managing partner of MBLM.

"There continues to be an under leveraged opportunity for brands in this industry to better leverage emotion when building consumer relationships. We would strongly encourage brands in this space to revisit what they are prioritising and consider tangible ways to create stronger bonds," he added.

Other notable findings for the consumer goods industry include:

35% of users registered an immediate emotional connection with consumer goods brands

19% of users can't live without the brand Nido, the highest score of the industry

17% of users would pay 20% more for Galaxy, the highest score of the industry

Americana had the largest drop in ranking from #3 to #10