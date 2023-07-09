Threads and Twitter, similar or different?

ALBAWABA- Social media, just like real life, never stops. New social media platforms come and go, and right now we might be witnessing the fall and rise of two different platforms. One has been around since 2006, and the other, which was recently released, might be replacing it.

Threads and Twitter are both in an interesting spot right now, and many have their eyes on them, wondering what's going to be the outcome.

Twitter was made all the way back in 2006, and it has been through a lot since then, but it never truly went through something like this: A direct rival for it has shown up, "Threads", which is putting Twitter in a weird spot right now. Some are starting to believe it can replace Twitter altogether.

And though some might start to think Threads is just a copy of Twitter, the truth is that there are loads of differences between the two apps.

How Threads and Twitter differ

1- You must have an Instagram account to use Threads, which obviously isn't required for Twitter.

2- Currently on Threads there is only one main algorithmic feed, which contains posts from the people the user follows, and other people who are popular on the platform. This is different from Twitter where the user can pick which feed to look at.

3- Threads users are not currently able to edit their posts after they have been published. This feature is available to subscribers to the Twitter Blue service, though it was added only recently back in 2022.

4- You can't see what's trending on Threads

5- On Threads, someone can look up an account, but they can't look up a post or comment someone made, unlike with Twitter where you can look up both the account and a tweet.

Shutterstock

6- Can't send private messages on Threads. Its' users will need to go to Instagram if they want to privately send a message to someone.

7- The character limit on Threads is 500 characters, while on Twitter the original limit is 280 words per tweet.

8- On the other hand, Threads allows posting videos 5 minutes long, while on Twitter the original limit is 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

9- Threads launched without ads, and as it currently doesn't have any, that's different from how it is on Twitter.

10- You can't see the likes an account made on Threads, unlike on Twitter where you can by going to their profile.

It is important to note that Threads has only recently been launched, and the chances are it will go through many changes with time, similar to how Twitter went through many changes since 2006 back when it first launched. Only time will show if Threads can really take Twitter's spot.