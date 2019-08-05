Tickets from UAE to These Countries Might Cost You over $1000 During Eid Break!

Eid Al Adha 2019 is to be celebrated on August 11 in the UAE. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced a four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for the private as well as the public sectors in the country -- August 10 until August 13 (details here).





While there are plenty of festive options such as sales, promotions and activities to celebrate Eid Al Adha within the country, it seems flying home to India or Pakistan for the holidays has become a little over-budget.

Khaleej Times ran a quick search on all airline websites in the country to see the latest fares UAE residents would have to pay if they are flying home for the holidays.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia tickets from Sharjah to New Delhi would cost at least Dh2,608 per person if you are flying out on Thursday, August 8, and returning on Saturday, August 17. A ticket to Mumbai on the same dates would cost Dh2,993 per passenger.

Those flying to Karachi on the same dates would have to pay Dh2,807 per passenger.

The airline is also offering deals to Amman, Beirut and Alexandria for Dh1,070, Dh580 and Dh660 respectively.

Emirates

If you are flying Emirates, a return ticket to New Delhi, India, would cost you Dh4,005 for a single passenger if you fly out on Thursday, August 8, and return on Saturday, August 17. Those flying Emirates to Mumbai will have to pay a minimum of Dh3,315 per passenger for the same dates.

Emirates tickets to Karachi would set you back by Dh4,415 per passenger on the same dates, while tickets for Lahore would cost Dh9,435 in business class for the same dates. There were no Dubai-Lahore economy class tickets available when Khaleej Times ran a search.

For destinations to Europe, the tickets will cost Dh2,535 to Munich, Dh2,545 to London, Dh2,725 to Zurich and Dh2,885 to Milan, the airline said on its website.

FlyDubai

People on the lookout for extended getaways can also avail offers from flydubai. Ranging from Dh1,395 for flights to Bucharest, the budget airline is deals to destinations such as Belgrade (Dh2,035), Prague (Dh2,135), Naples (Dh2,205) and many more.

There are also a few options available for those wanting to celebrate Eid Al Adha with their families back home. Flydubai is offering air tickets from Dh2,175 to Delhi, Dh3,202 to Mumbai and Dh4,168 to Karachi.