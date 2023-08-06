TikTok introduces new features for European users

ALBAWABA - The video-sharing platform, TikTok, announced a set of new features for European users in response to the new European Union regulations.

The platform will now allow European users to disable the "Personalization" feature, which is one of TikTok's algorithms that determine content based on user's previous preferences.

The new regulations require the company to implement stronger measures concerning data privacy, child protection, misinformation, and hate speech. Under the EU's Digital Services Act, other major online platforms such as Amazon, Google, and Meta (formerly Facebook) must also monitor illegal content on their platforms, block certain advertising practices, and share data with authorities by August 25.

European Commissioner for the Digital Market, Thierry Breton, urged TikTok last month to accelerate its adoption of the new standards to fully align with EU rules. In response, TikTok revealed on Friday the new measures it has taken to comply with the Digital Services Act. These measures make it easier for European users to report illegal content, disable personalized video recommendations, and block targeted advertisements for users aged 13 to 17.

TikTok unveils changes to meet tough new EU ruleshttps://t.co/C5ftttoWZt — RTÉ (@rte) August 4, 2023

TikTok is immensely popular, especially among younger users, boasting over a billion active users. Despite being owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, the platform undergoes rigorous Western scrutiny, with the company denying being under Beijing's influence.

According to a statement released by TikTok in February, the app's number of active monthly users in 23 EU countries reached 150 million subscribers. In March, the European Union banned the use of TikTok on its employees' devices, expressing concerns about information security.

TikTok also pledged to be more transparent about content oversight decisions, providing users with more information on why a video was removed. The company stated, "We will not only meet our regulatory commitments but also strive to set new standards through innovative solutions."