TikTok launches text-only posts capitalizing on Twitter's turmoil

ALBAWABA - Chinese short-form video app TikTok has introduced a new feature that allows users to write text-only posts, attempting to capitalize on the disruptions faced by Twitter since the American billionaire Elon Musk purchased the popular social media platform last year.

This new feature will enable TikTok users to choose from a diverse range of backgrounds for their text-based posts, which can include hashtags and the option to mention other users, according to Reuters.

1000 Characters

Additionally, the new TikTok posts, resembling Instagram's Stories feature, have a maximum limit of 1000 characters, as reported by "The Verge," a technology news website.

It's worth noting that the CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), Mark Zuckerberg, also launched "Threads," another text-based app that could pose a threat to Twitter.

Meanwhile, Musk renamed Twitter to "X" and removed the bluebird logo in his attempt to create an "app for everything."